Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 894,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,872 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.35% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $201,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $826,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of ABG stock opened at $239.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.95. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.40 and a 12 month high of $256.39.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($0.55). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 30.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Stories

