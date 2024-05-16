Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,273,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,363 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Enpro worth $199,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Enpro by 21.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 948,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,950,000 after purchasing an additional 169,848 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Enpro by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 547,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,358,000 after buying an additional 27,071 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Enpro by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 441,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,125,000 after buying an additional 76,684 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Enpro by 25.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 282,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,186,000 after buying an additional 56,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Enpro by 7.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 263,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,969,000 after buying an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Enpro alerts:

Enpro Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE:NPO opened at $153.60 on Thursday. Enpro Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.59 and a 52 week high of $170.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,097.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $257.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.00 million. Enpro had a positive return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. Enpro’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Enpro Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Enpro’s payout ratio is -857.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Enpro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Enpro

Insider Activity at Enpro

In other Enpro news, CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $1,013,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,585,105.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Enpro news, CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $1,013,248.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,585,105.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Der Graaf Kees Van sold 1,200 shares of Enpro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $192,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.