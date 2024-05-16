CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stock Holdings Lifted by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $88.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.08. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.35 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSGP. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.46.

Read Our Latest Report on CSGP

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.