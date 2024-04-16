Brokerages Set Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Target Price at $19.54

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.46.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOVA. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,192,000 after acquiring an additional 261,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,486,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,917,000 after acquiring an additional 215,905 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 42.9% during the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,308,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,098 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 39.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,241,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,618,000 after acquiring an additional 921,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,185,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,403,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NOVA stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.08. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $24.56.
Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $194.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.09 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 58.00% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.
