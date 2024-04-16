Brokerages Set Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Target Price at $19.54

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.46.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOVA. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 152,450 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,054,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 236,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,081.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $50,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,007 shares in the company, valued at $74,377.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 152,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,054,954.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,081.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,580 shares of company stock worth $137,382. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,192,000 after acquiring an additional 261,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,486,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,917,000 after acquiring an additional 215,905 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 42.9% during the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,308,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,098 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 39.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,241,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,618,000 after acquiring an additional 921,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,185,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,403,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.08. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $24.56.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $194.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.09 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 58.00% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

