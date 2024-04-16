Critical Review: Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) vs. Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH)

Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Free Report) and Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Leafbuyer Technologies and Astrana Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Astrana Health 0 1 1 0 2.50

Astrana Health has a consensus target price of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.05%. Given Astrana Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Astrana Health is more favorable than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

11.0% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of Astrana Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Astrana Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and Astrana Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leafbuyer Technologies $5.09 million 0.49 -$580,000.00 N/A N/A Astrana Health $1.39 billion 1.56 $60.72 million $1.32 29.66

Astrana Health has higher revenue and earnings than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astrana Health has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and Astrana Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leafbuyer Technologies -18.38% N/A -59.79% Astrana Health 4.49% 11.52% 6.67%

Summary

Astrana Health beats Leafbuyer Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leafbuyer Technologies

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Astrana Health

Astrana Health, Inc., Inc., a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. The company's physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians and extenders, and hospitalists. It serves patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organization plans; and non-insured patients. The company was formerly known as Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Astrana Health, Inc. in February 2024. Astrana Health, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

