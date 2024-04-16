Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Receives $60.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Enova International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Enova International from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Enova International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Enova International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enova International

Enova International Stock Performance

ENVA opened at $59.17 on Tuesday. Enova International has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $64.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.77 and a 200-day moving average of $53.11. The company has a quick ratio of 10.27, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. Enova International had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $583.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.34 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enova International will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enova International news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 17,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $984,618.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 17,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $984,618.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,182 shares in the company, valued at $570,385.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,557. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enova International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $928,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 87,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 128,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.