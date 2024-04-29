TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target Cut to $13.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

TIXT stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.46. 244,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.32. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. TELUS International (Cda)’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 297,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,919 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 101.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 14,333 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 57.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.