Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Has $906,000 Stake in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY decreased its position in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY owned about 0.09% of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $443,000.

Get abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of PPLT stock traded up $2.84 on Monday, hitting $87.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,751. abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.68 and a fifty-two week high of $103.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.57.

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.