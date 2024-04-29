General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Management LLC WY

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY trimmed its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. General Mills accounts for 1.4% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in General Mills by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,051,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,728,000 after buying an additional 1,654,111 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 257.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,061,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,954,000 after buying an additional 765,070 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 6,893.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 512,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,361,000 after buying an additional 504,816 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in General Mills by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,141,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,071,000 after buying an additional 409,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,315,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,207,000 after buying an additional 380,855 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC boosted their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $70.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,425,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.65 and a 200 day moving average of $65.62. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.