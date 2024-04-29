Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Has $1.12 Million Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lessened its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. EQT comprises 1.2% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 61.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,687,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $798,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,899,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,822,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,661 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,037,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $731,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,211 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 4,257.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 800,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,467,000 after acquiring an additional 781,706 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter worth approximately $28,017,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQT traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $41.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,500,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,563,882. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.91. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $30.84 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on EQT. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on EQT from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen started coverage on EQT in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised EQT from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

