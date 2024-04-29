Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Sells 2,774 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 1.9% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8,375.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,087,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,760. The stock has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.43. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

