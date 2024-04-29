AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Price Down 0.5% on Analyst Downgrade

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $180.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AbbVie traded as low as $158.56 and last traded at $158.89. Approximately 1,489,616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 5,602,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.62.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.92.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market cap of $283.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.90.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 165.18%. AbbVie’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

