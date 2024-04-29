Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Sells 1,275 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,772,000 after acquiring an additional 13,416 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.5% during the third quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 147,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,655,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 50,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 20,918 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 354,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,825,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 77,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,250 shares of company stock worth $3,339,528 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PM. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,119,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,724,135. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $100.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.