Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Sells 14,079 Shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lowered its position in Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 231,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,079 shares during the quarter. Quadratic Deflation ETF accounts for 3.8% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Quadratic Deflation ETF were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Quadratic Deflation ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 96,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Quadratic Deflation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,018,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Quadratic Deflation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get Quadratic Deflation ETF alerts:

Quadratic Deflation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BNDD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.64. 5,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,598. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.58. Quadratic Deflation ETF has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $16.38.

Quadratic Deflation ETF Profile

The Quadratic Deflation ETF (BNDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US Treasuries and options strategies tied to the shape of the US interest rate swap curve. BNDD was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quadratic Deflation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadratic Deflation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.