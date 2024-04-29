Bluesphere Advisors LLC Purchases 1,580 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 174.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.6% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 35,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,599,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 24,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,908,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $433.16. 17,278,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,775,203. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $315.11 and a fifty-two week high of $449.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

