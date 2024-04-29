Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 65.8% from the March 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shiseido Trading Down 1.1 %

SSDOY stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $26.77. 52,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.65 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.54. Shiseido has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $51.07.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter. Shiseido had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 2.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shiseido will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school.

