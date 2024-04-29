Orca Investment Management LLC Buys 343 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,260 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Snap-on by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 864,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,743,000 after buying an additional 298,727 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Snap-on by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 834,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,758,000 after buying an additional 36,556 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 775,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,705,000 after buying an additional 42,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,355,000 after buying an additional 147,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $272.36. The stock had a trading volume of 129,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,263. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.99. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $247.68 and a one year high of $298.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SNA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $874,243.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,213,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 12,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total value of $3,509,962.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,344.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $874,243.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,213,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,930 shares of company stock valued at $14,089,523. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.