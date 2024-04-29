Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Up 12.9%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 12.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $190.80 and last traded at $190.01. Approximately 92,281,104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 103,082,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.29.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.32.

The firm has a market capitalization of $615.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.04 and its 200-day moving average is $207.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 23.5% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,403 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.1% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 13,683 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 23.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 87,788 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $21,966,000 after purchasing an additional 16,626 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

