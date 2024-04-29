Ewa LLC Purchases Shares of 12,083 Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN)

Ewa LLC acquired a new stake in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Separately, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jiayin Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Jiayin Group alerts:

Jiayin Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JFIN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,453. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.70. Jiayin Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Jiayin Group Profile

Jiayin Group ( NASDAQ:JFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 66.42%. The business had revenue of $225.43 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

Jiayin Group Inc provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.