Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 596,474 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 1,055,197 shares.The stock last traded at $26.80 and had previously closed at $27.64.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVR. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 12,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

