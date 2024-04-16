Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 140,047 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 188,145 shares.The stock last traded at $84.64 and had previously closed at $84.89.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.1907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

Institutional Trading of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the first quarter valued at about $1,775,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the first quarter worth about $248,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.