Intrust Bank NA Grows Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up about 0.8% of Intrust Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.06.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.2 %

General Dynamics stock traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $287.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,392. The company has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $280.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.05. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $296.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

