Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Short Interest Up 46.7% in April

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,300 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the March 31st total of 150,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 200,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Cognition Therapeutics Price Performance

CGTX traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.93. The stock had a trading volume of 96,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,409. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. Cognition Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $3.49.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.11. As a group, analysts predict that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CGTX shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Institutional Trading of Cognition Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

