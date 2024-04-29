Altrius Capital Management Inc Acquires 5,170 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 672,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the quarter. Amcor makes up about 1.8% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Amcor were worth $6,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 728,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 124,027 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth $3,771,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 12,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amcor stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.05. 8,466,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,457,335. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.78. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.64%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

