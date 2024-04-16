Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 320,778 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 810% from the previous session’s volume of 35,243 shares.The stock last traded at $6.20 and had previously closed at $6.03.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Lavoro in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.12.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $618.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.10 million. Lavoro had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lavoro Limited will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Lavoro in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lavoro in the first quarter worth $941,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lavoro in the first quarter valued at about $2,550,000. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

