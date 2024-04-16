iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,913,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 1,386,241 shares.The stock last traded at $79.04 and had previously closed at $79.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 648,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,479,000 after buying an additional 973,991 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

