Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Down to $4.58

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday. The stock had previously closed at $4.58, but opened at $4.44. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 1,141,275 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.38.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $265.31 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. On average, analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,396,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,050,000 after buying an additional 2,361,636 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,566,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,266,000 after buying an additional 146,303 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,002,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,309,000 after buying an additional 553,722 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 4,579,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after buying an additional 100,307 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,368,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

