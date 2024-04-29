Kennon Green & Company LLC Lowers Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Kennon Green & Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for 1.0% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $516,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company.

Novartis Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $92.19 and a 12 month high of $108.78. The stock has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.99.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $3.7772 dividend. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.