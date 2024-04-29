Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,810 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in shares of Adobe by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Shares of ADBE traded down $4.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $473.07. 2,645,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,487,649. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $515.34 and its 200-day moving average is $564.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $331.89 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $211.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293 shares of company stock worth $137,656 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

