Eads & Heald Wealth Management Buys Shares of 22,672 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,000. Fiserv accounts for about 1.5% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $2,682,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $4,020,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $60,987,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Down 2.0 %

FI stock traded down $3.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,260,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,262. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The company has a market cap of $87.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.38 and a 200 day moving average of $135.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.