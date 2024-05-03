National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

National Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. National Bank has a payout ratio of 32.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect National Bank to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Get National Bank alerts:

National Bank Price Performance

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.98 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 22.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Bank will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NBHC. Hovde Group dropped their target price on National Bank from $45.00 to $40.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded National Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of National Bank in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NBHC

About National Bank

(Get Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.