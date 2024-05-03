New York Life Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 541,005 shares of company stock worth $30,536,214. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.71.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $60.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $63.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

