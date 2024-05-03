Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 30.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 257,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,881,000 after purchasing an additional 10,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 7.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI opened at $280.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.06 and its 200-day moving average is $252.19. The stock has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $304.24.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMI

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.