New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 185 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,910 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $8,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 230.5% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,285,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,166 shares of company stock valued at $9,465,055 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.67.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK opened at $209.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.54 and a 12-month high of $279.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

