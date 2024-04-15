150,000 Shares in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Acquired by Voss Capital LLC

Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,151,000. Shift4 Payments accounts for about 1.1% of Voss Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Voss Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Shift4 Payments as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,576,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,936,000 after buying an additional 301,452 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,406,000 after purchasing an additional 179,965 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,025,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,155,000 after purchasing an additional 149,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,781,000 after purchasing an additional 22,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 693,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,403,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

NYSE FOUR traded down $2.08 on Monday, hitting $61.90. 1,202,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,445. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $92.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $1,202,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,546,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOUR. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.52.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

