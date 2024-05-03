Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

Walker & Dunlop has raised its dividend by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

NYSE WD opened at $94.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.41. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $61.06 and a 12 month high of $113.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WD. Wedbush cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

In related news, Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $1,886,730.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 191,508 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walker & Dunlop news, Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $1,876,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,965,365.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $1,886,730.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 191,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,074 shares of company stock worth $4,328,255. Company insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

