Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.
Walker & Dunlop has raised its dividend by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.
Walker & Dunlop Price Performance
NYSE WD opened at $94.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.41. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $61.06 and a 12 month high of $113.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.54.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WD. Wedbush cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on WD
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $1,886,730.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 191,508 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walker & Dunlop news, Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $1,876,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,965,365.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $1,886,730.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 191,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,074 shares of company stock worth $4,328,255. Company insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.
Walker & Dunlop Company Profile
Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Walker & Dunlop
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Carvana’s Q1 Earnings: A Profitability U-Turn
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Banks Were Right in Boosting Shake Shack Stock Before Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.