Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Short Interest Update

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,800 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the March 15th total of 294,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,440,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Adyen Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADYEY opened at $14.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average is $12.50. Adyen has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $18.69.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

