Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Clarus in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Clarus from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Clarus from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.75.

Clarus Stock Down 4.5 %

CLAR opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.08. Clarus has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.45 million. Clarus had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Clarus’s payout ratio is -37.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

