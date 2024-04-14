Short Interest in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Rises By 18.6%

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the March 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on CBFV. StockNews.com began coverage on CB Financial Services in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 5th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB Financial Services
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CB Financial Services Price Performance
CB Financial Services stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.34. 1,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average of $22.43. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $27.02. The company has a market capitalization of $109.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.56.
CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $27.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.
CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.
About CB Financial Services
CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CB Financial Services
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.