Short Interest in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Rises By 18.6%

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the March 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBFV. StockNews.com began coverage on CB Financial Services in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBFV. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $233,000. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB Financial Services stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.34. 1,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average of $22.43. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $27.02. The company has a market capitalization of $109.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.56.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $27.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

