Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Short Interest Down 14.3% in March

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the March 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Fortress Biotech Stock Up 1.9 %

FBIOP stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.50. 15,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,369. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $18.91.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Fortress Biotech Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.1953 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.