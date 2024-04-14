Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded down $6.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $469.57. 6,959,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,373,525. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $370.92 and a 1-year high of $483.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $469.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.