Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 452,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,520,000 after acquiring an additional 20,633 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $1,359,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $4,591,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,024.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,252,474.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,090,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,024.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,252,474.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on EQIX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $868.72.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EQIX

Equinix Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of EQIX traded down $9.77 on Friday, hitting $764.05. 498,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,680. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $844.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $801.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $672.88 and a 1 year high of $914.93.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.28%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

