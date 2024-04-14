Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $2.90 Million Position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,602 shares during the period. AudioCodes makes up about 1.5% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of AudioCodes worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AUDC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AudioCodes during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in AudioCodes by 669.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in AudioCodes by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

AUDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on AudioCodes from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of AUDC stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.25. 43,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,556. The firm has a market cap of $341.15 million, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.80. AudioCodes Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.53.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.18 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace worldwide. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, Voice.AI, and service provider businesses. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

