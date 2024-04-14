Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $944,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,542.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $2,311,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,774.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $944,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,542.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 194,004 shares of company stock valued at $17,166,254. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.2 %

EW traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,155,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,077. The company has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.74.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

