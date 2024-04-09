Reik & CO. LLC Has $37.23 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Reik & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Cintas accounts for about 10.5% of Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Reik & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cintas worth $37,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Cintas by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 2,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Down 0.4 %

CTAS stock traded down $2.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $674.48. 97,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,908. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $438.59 and a 1 year high of $704.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $633.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $577.25. The stock has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.21.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

