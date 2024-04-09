Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,307 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Five Below worth $10,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Five Below by 2,513.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $801,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,768 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $99,794,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 89.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,627,000 after acquiring an additional 487,948 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,539,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $242,681,000 after purchasing an additional 395,275 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho began coverage on Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Five Below from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.11.

FIVE stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.02. The stock had a trading volume of 951,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,608. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.57 and a 12-month high of $220.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

