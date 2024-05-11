Shopify’s (SHOP) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Shopify from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shopify from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.86.

Shopify Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.94. The company had a trading volume of 30,675,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,390,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a PE ratio of -346.82 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.20 and its 200 day moving average is $73.63. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Research analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

