Shaker Financial Services LLC Buys 209,674 Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,011,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,674 shares during the quarter. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund makes up 2.2% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned approximately 1.74% of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 48,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Performance

ASG traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,207. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Increases Dividend

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

