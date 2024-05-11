Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,318 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $612,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 173,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $343.81. 568,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,833. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $339.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.74. The company has a market cap of $118.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $252.08 and a 1-year high of $348.88.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.