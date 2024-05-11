Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Reduced by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 22,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $514,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,044,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,507. The company has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.73. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.